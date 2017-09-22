New Renault Captur Unveiled



Renault have unveiled their much awaited Captur crossover in India, which will be built on the companies new global BO design platform. Renault aim at beginning deliveries of the Captur by the festive period.

The Renault Captur has been on sale in UK and Europe since late last year (named Kaptur in Russia). The model now being offered in India is longer at 4329-mm and has a higher ground clearance of 210-mm than the models sold in UK/EU.

Under the hood the Captur is powered by the 1.5-litre H4K four-cylinder petrol motor which produces 106 PS and 142 Nm of torque with power going to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. Diesel buyers don’t despair, there is also the 1.5-litre K9K four-cylinder diesel motor which develops 110 PS and 240 Nm with power flowing through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Design-wise the Captur follows Renault’s new DNA, which shows itself in the lines of the car. The car also gets LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs and Ripple tail-lamps, which gives the Captur a distinct signature. The Captur sits on 215/60 R17 tyres which feature a crystal cut finish for the alloy wheels.

Inside the Renault Captur is equipped with modern hi-tech solutions which claim to makes driving comfortable and pleasant. The new generation Integrated Intelligent ULC 3.0 multimedia navigation system comes with a seven-inch display featuring radio and Bluetooth technology, voice recognition (for iOS), and maps along with temperature and time display.

The Captur has a reinforced body to augment safety, and also gets dual airbags, side airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) and brake assist, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and Hill start assist as standard.

The Renault Captur claims to take personalisation to a new level. With customers able to select from a wide palette of dual-tone body colours. Renault will also offer customers the Diamond Deck and Urban Connect packs, which is a collaboration between Renault design studios in India and France.

Speaking at the unveiling, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Our growth strategy hinges strongly on launching products that cater to the volume and growing segments of the Indian automotive industry, representing evolving customer preferences. Over the last few years, SUV sales are growing exponentially, making it the fastest growing segment in India. Renault Captur is a globally successful premium SUV and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design, premium and class-leading features and the high levels of personalization that can be achieved with this car. Renault Captur will further strengthen our position in the fast-growing SUV segment and will set new benchmarks with its global styling and unmatched road presence.”

Renault also plan to aggressively expand their dealer network in India. Along with a product expansion plan, Renault intend on opening 320 dealerships across the country to make the new Captur more accessible for potential customers.

Story: Sahej Patheja