New Porsche Panamera Now Available in India

The new Porsche Panamera with enhanced performance and comfort, is now available in India from Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom).

Offering a blend of luxury and performance the German marque claims that the new Porsche Panamera is focussed on both the driver and the passengers and returns better efficiency as well. The deliveries of sport limousine has commenced at the brand’s authorised dealerships across the country. Customers can choose from a range of four models: an entry six-cylinder, rear-wheel-drive Panamera, a twin-turbo V8 Panamera GTS, a more powerful V8 Panamera Turbo S and the plug-in hybrid V8 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The previously optional Sport Design front end with striking air intake grilles, larger side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module now come as standard on all the models. The new Porsche Panamera is powered by the familiar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 putting out 330 hp and 450 Nm.

The new darkened “Exclusive Design” tail-light clusters are standard on the GTS model. The new Porsche Panamera GTS now reverts to a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 480 hp and 620 Nm – a 20-hp increase compared to its predecessor.

A 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine within the Turbo S has a peak 630 hp capable of accelerating the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S from 0-100 km/h in 3.1seconds and on to a top speed of 315 km/h. The most powerful variant is the Turbo S E-Hybrid which pairs a 100-kW (136-hp) electric motor with a 571-hp engine version of the twin-turbo V8 and a 17.9-kWh battery pack. It delivers a total of 700 hp of power and 870 Nm.

All the new Porsche Panamera models feature the updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which includes additional functions such as wireless Apple CarPlay, LED matrix headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS Plus), Park Assist with Surround View, and Head-up display.

The base ex-showroom pricing for the Panamera models in India are:

Panamera: Rs 1.45 crore

Panamera GTS: Rs 1.86 crore

Panamera Turbo S: Rs 2.12 crore.

Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid: Rs 2.43 crore

Also read: Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Expands E-Performance Portfolio

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy