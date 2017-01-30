New Porsche Panamera Introduced in India

Porsche India have silently introduced the all-new Panamera and Panamera Executive in India, for now only in Turbo guise, starting from Rs 1.93 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The all-new Panamera made headlines when it was unveiled because of its revised styling departing from the bulky stance it offered on the previous car. The new car looks more like an elongated 911 now and the four doors fit more seamlessly into the design thanks to the more pronounced sloping roof-line and revised tail section.

The previous Panamera pleasantly surprised us, even in V6 diesel guise, and we were all praise for its capabilities. It was a comfortable car, too. The new Panamera is also a lengthy vehicle at 5,049 mm long with a wheelbase measuring 2,950 mm. The Executive, then, is raring to challenge the established luxury challengers with its added 150 mm of length and wheelbase. Yes, the Panamera Executive measures 5,199 mm long with a 3.1-metre wheelbase! That’s a lot of extra room and area, but the Turbo has the powerplant to back it up.

At the heart of the Turbo duo is an all-new 3,996-cc V8 engine that puts out all of 550 PS at 5,750 rpm, with the peak torque of 770 Nm coming in at just below 2,000 rpm and staying all the way until 4,500 rpm. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard with the drive split four ways in the

Turbo, as expected. The standard wheelbase Turbo tips the scales at 1,995 kg, with the Executive weighing 105 kg more. Still, power-to-weight ratios of 275.69 and 261.90 PS/tonne, respectively, are not half bad. Also, let’s not forget that dynamically-deploying active rear wing is there for a reason.

The Panamera Turbo has been priced at Rs 1.93 crore, with the Executive avatar priced at a higher 2.05 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Porsche are also expected to introduce the 330-PS entry Panamera and Panamera 4, as well as the 4S Executive, all of which are presently listed as on the cards for India on their website. There is no mention of the 422-PS electric-turbo V8 S Diesel, though. Watch this space for more on this development.

Story: Jim Gorde