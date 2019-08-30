New Porsche Macan Turbo Arrives

The latest generation of the Porsche Macan Turbo has been introduced, with a new drivetrain and even more power, speed and efficiency.

The Porsche Macan Turbo is one of the few cars that can manage multiple roles with aplomb and deliver the goods when needed. Regardless of what purists say, the combination of Porsche DNA, driving pleasure and quality together with added practicality and space, makes for a genuinely usable everyday car – even if compared to its iconic stable-mate, the 911. What it has over the neunelfer is ground clearance.

The new Porsche Macan Turbo then gets a major change under the bonnet. Out goes the 3.6-litre V6 (which made 400 hp and 550 Nm) and in comes a smaller, more efficient and much more powerful 2.9-litre V6 with all of 440 hp between 5,700 and 6,600 rpm and 550 Nm available between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm; peaking later than before but over a much wider band. The peak power output, in fact, matches the old 3.6 with the optional Performance Package – now that’s really saying something! The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch (Porsche doppelkupplung or PDK) automatic with all-wheel drive.

The Macan Turbo is actually a few millimetres shorter in length than the S, but retains all essential traits. It weighs in at 1,945 kg, a tad more owing to the additional regulation equipment. There’s more to it, too. The new Macan Turbo wears standard 20-inch wheels with mixed rubber, 265/45 R20s at the front and 295/40 R20s at the rear. However, at 226.22 hp/tonne, it betters the 207.79 hp/tonne of its larger-engined predecessor. That means the acceleration, too, is superior, dismissing 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds – 4.3 with the optional Sport Chrono pack – 0-160 in 10.5 seconds, and getting up to a top speed of 270 km/h.

The list of equipment includes the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) set-up where the high-performance brakes are coated with a tungsten carbide for a faster response with less wear and up to 90 per cent less brake dust. The front rotors measure 390 mm while the rear gets 356 mm units, each of which are high-gloss with the calipers are painted white. PSCB is now available as an option for all other Macan models from now. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are also on offer. Also standard are the LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS). The Macan Turbo rides on standard springs with a ground clearance of 205 mm. The optional air suspension allows ride heights between 190 mm and 230 mm.

Inside, there are adaptive sports seats with leather upholstery and 18-electric way adjustment with a comfort memory package as standard kit. An alcantara roof lining meets brushed aluminium interior trim. Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is offered with a 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen that is fully networked and connected to a Bose surround-sound system with 14 speakers. Also included are Porsche Connect, Wi-Fi hotspot, online navigation with real-time traffic information and smart voice control. The boot volume, meanwhile, is 500 litres, expandable to 1,500 litres with the rear seat-back folded down.

The new Porsche Macan Turbo could be introduced in India some time later considering the new Macan and Macan S arrived only last month. Expect a price around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Story: Jim Gorde