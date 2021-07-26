New Porsche Macan Comes Out; Gets More Grunt

The new Porsche Macan facelift is out for the 2022 model year and gets a series of simple but potent updates and should arrive here soon.

Simple but potent? First, here’s the low down. This could well be the last Porsche Macan with just a combustion engine. The new Porsche Macan gets increased performance, sharper design and a slew of new equipment updates. The all-new model, when it arrives closer to 2024/25 is expected to take the all-electric route with the VW Group’s modular electric platform. For potential output figures, look up the Audi Q4 e-tron. Now, the new Porsche Macan engines.

The entry model is simply called “Macan” (no R4 suffix in the EU) with the 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine uprated to 265 hp and 400 Nm (up 13 hp and 30 Nm on the model we tested).

The new Porsche Macan S is, let’s be honest, the previous GTS. Simple but potent, remember? The new GTS is the previous Turbo. Well, more or less. The new Porsche Macan S packs the 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol with 380 hp and 520 Nm – up 26 hp and 40 Nm on the 3.0 V6 it replaces. The GTS, meanwhile, gets the 2.9 V6 with 440 hp and 550 Nm, the latter arriving and staying for 100 rpm higher – 1,900 to 5,600 rpm. It also receives sport-tuned air suspension that lowers its ride height by 10 millimetres.

All models use seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission driving all four wheels. Mixed rubber, with broader rear tyres, is standard across the range. There is no mention of a Macan Turbo model yet, but will a V8 really fit in there?

The new Porsche Macan brings an enhanced interior with a new operating concept: touchscreens instead of buttons, for a clearer structure to the cockpit. There’s a new, shorter gear-lever in the centre of the control module with a standard analogue clock at the top of the dashboard.

The new Porsche Macan is priced in Europe from € 62,917 (Rs 56 lakh). The Macan S costs from € 71,723 (Rs 63.80 lakh) and the GTS from € 88,264 (Rs 78.55 lakh).