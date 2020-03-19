New Porsche 911 Turbo S Order Books Open

Porsche India have opened the books for seekers of the all-new Type 992 911 Turbo S from Rs 3.07 crore (ex-showroom).

The much-vaunted 992-generation Turbo S Coupé and Cabriolet models were shown only recently with the new styling highlights and a new engine with a stonking 650 hp on tap! The new 911 Turbo S sports the recessed hood detailing, rear vents, tail-light bar and wider haunches and other signature details. The new-generation 911 Turbo S retains the immaculate silhouette while inheriting the large side air intakes aft of the rear wheel-arches. It gets standard 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels with Y-rated 255/35 front and 315/30 rear tyres.

The kit on offer is extensive indeed with the Sport Chrono Package, Variable front spoiler, Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes (PCCB) with 420-mm front discs and 10-piston calipers and 390-mm rear discs with four-piston calipers, Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS), leather interior in a choice of single or dual colours, and Adaptive Sports seats Plus 18-way electrically-adjustable seats with memory. A tilt/slide sunroof is standard as well; a carbon roof is optional.

The 992 911 Turbo S gets a new 3.8-litre flat-six with twin VTG (variable turbine geometry) turbochargers – akin to the former GT2 RS – which puts out an unmatched 650 hp at 6,750 rpm and 800 Nm between 2,500 and 4,000 rpm. This engine is an evolution of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer-six first seen in the 991.II Carrera – non-Turbo – turbo models. It has bore and stroke dimensions of 102 x 76.4 mm. The transmission is a Turbo-exclusive 8PDK (Porsche Doppelkupplung) dual-clutch automatic, which has cleared a much higher acid test for torque transfer, and sends drive to all four wheels. It weighs just 1,640 kg, making for a power-to-weight ratio of 396 hp/tonne. It will do 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds (0.1 s quicker than the 991.II GT2 RS!) and a top speed of 330 km/h.

Options one may want to include in their new 911 Turbo S include the necessary front-axle lift system (Rs 4.81 lakh), Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM Sport) (Rs 2.96 lakh), Sports Exhaust system in either silver or black (Rs 6.13 lakh), a fixed lightweight carbon roof (Rs 7.08 lakh), tinted LED headlights with Matrix Beams and PDLS Plus (Rs 1.22 lakh), Surround View (Rs 2.06 lakh), a Club Leather Interior selection (Rs 1.66 lakh), and even a rear wiper (Rs 68k). There are plenty more so feel free to enjoy the configurator that’s live now.