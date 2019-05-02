New Porsche 911 and the Porsche World Road Show

The launch of the new Porsche 911 in India was timed to perfection as it kicked off the Indian leg of the 2019 Porsche World Road Show. And we were invited to get hands-on with the latest in Porsche’s exciting range, including the new 992.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Porsche

The sun shone on some sleek bodywork as a bunch of us stepped inside the Paddock Club area of the Buddh International Circuit. The Porsche World Road Show had come to India and there was a petrolhead buffet of sorts. A series of very fortunate events, so to speak. The new Porsche 911 in its 992 generation was officially launched, with the Carrera S and its Cabriolet counterpart being the first to arrive in India. Literally minutes after the launch, no time was wasted jumping in. With the drive experience and the participants each divided into four, the first section was the track driving experience. The convoy consisted of the new Porsche 911 and both 718 GTS models.

ON TRACK

911 Carrera S

First off, I like how the new Porsche 911 in 992 Carrera S form is vastly different visually from the 991.II iteration it replaces. What am I on about? The front is easily identifiable thanks to the distinct lines on the bonnet from the recess that harks back to early Porsche 911 models. It’s also longer by 20 millimetres and a fair bit wider, too, by more than 40 millimetres over the front and rear axles, regardless of whether it’s two- or four-wheel drive. It also gets wider wheel track and, for the first time, different diameter wheels with 20-inchers at the front and 21-inchers at the rear. Among the new details, the optional LED matrix headlights comprising 84 individual light units stand out, as does the new LED light bar running across the tail section between the two tail-light clusters. The air-vent slats above the engine cover also feature two vertical light strips.

The wider proportions have freed up quite a bit of cabin space and the new Porsche 911, to be honest, feels more like a grand tourer than the compact sports car it’s supposed to be. It, without a doubt, embodies all the other essential characteristics that make the 911 the icon it is. The side profile remains unchanged and, to be fair, there’s no need to change what’s worked so well — both aesthetically and aerodynamically — since the mid-1960s. The digital information displays, Porsche Communication Management, sports seats and steering, and other goodies, however, take this 911 forward into the next decade. It certainly feels special and every little detail has been meticulously catered to for evoking a feeling of high quality.

Drive comes from a significantly revised powertrain in the new Porsche 911 S guise, with the 3.0-litre boxer-six getting larger turbos with optimized air-flow for improved response. It also uses electrically controlled wastegates to blow off some steam and ease the pressure. For emission control, there’s also a GPF, or gasoline particulate filter, that makes it Euro 6d-Temp compliant. These changes give it 450 PS and 530 Nm. Handling that is a new eight-speed Porsche doppelkupplung (PDK) or dual clutch automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Porsche claim it will do 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono pack.

Get going and the growl from the motor is music to many ears. The new Porsche 911 feels planted, yet sharp and agile and ready for attacking the bends. The Buddh International Circuit had been segregated for this “exercise” and as we left the pit-lane and turned into the first corner, piling on a bit more speed and braking hard into Turn Three that would lead to the back straight, we were greeted by a chicane of cones aimed at controlling top whack and demonstrating the agility on offer. The precision tool it is, the 911 zigzagged through effortlessly and continued onwards. The remainder of the sections highlighted its sweet steering feel and responsive chassis and suspension set-up.

The first lap was done in Sport mode. The next was in Sport Plus. The wilder exhaust note, the cogs clinging on to higher revs, and the bark on each up-shift were mesmerizing; firmly reiterating that the 992 still has everything it needs to be a proper 911. Sure, it’s larger, but that’s a given these days, isn’t it?

All in all, the new Porsche 911 is as exciting as can be and can truly be the fantastic all-round, everyday car it has the reputation of being. A quick browse through the options list is all that it needs. Front nose lift? Yes, please. And those seat-belts and centre dial in Guards Red? Check.

Need to Know: New Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

Price: Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom)

Engine: 2,981 cc, flat-six, twin-turbo, direct injection, petrol

Max Power: 450 PS @ 6,250 rpm

Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2,300-5,000 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed, dual-clutch auto, rear-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, multi-link rear

Weight: 1,515 kg

718 Cayman GTS

No surprise, I jumped into the new 718 Cayman GTS I first chance I got. The Miami Blue example not only looks like nothing else, but feels like a proper compact Porsche sports coupé. The hard-top 718 GTS is loaded with kit and there’s nothing anyone will really miss once they get in. The cabin feels top-notch and, as I got in and closed the door, the excitement seemed to wrap itself around me.

The GTS models are tuned-up versions of the S models, which aren’t available here; yet. That means 15 more ponies from the 2.5-litre boxer-four, turbo-petrol engine, and some incredible acceleration times. Porsche claim 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds and a top speed of more than what the back straight of the Buddh International Circuit would permit.

Need to Know: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Price: Rs 98 lakh (estimated)

Engine: 2,497 cc, flat-four, twin-turbo, direct injection, petrol

Max Power: 365 PS @ 6,500 rpm

Max Torque: 430 Nm @ 2,100-5,000 rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed, dual-clutch auto, rear-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, multi-link rear

Weight: 1,405 kg

The next sections were Launch Control, Braking, and Slalom, located on the starting grid of the cordoned-off main straight, and they were an apt demonstration of Porsche prowess.

The old 991.II 911 was the subject of the test and showed just how quick it can be from zero to 100 km/h and back to zero. It also worked as a good yardstick to tell how much the new Porsche 911 has evolved. The 718 Boxster GTS on the slalom was a hoot to drive, too, meandering through the strategically placed cones, highlighting its nimble nature and how agile a package it truly is.

