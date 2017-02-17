New Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster Launched



Porsche have launched their entry sports cars in India. The new 718 Cayman and Boxster are now available for driving enthusiasts in the country.

The new 718 series pays homage to victorious Porsche race cars of the past, such as the 718 RSK, which took numerous race wins in the 1950s and ’60s. The new 718 duo are powered by a twin-turbo 2.0-litre flat-four, which develops 300 PS and 380 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, the 718s also come with the option of the Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), a seven-speed twin-clutch automatic transmission. When equipped with the PDK and the Sport Chrono Package, both the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman claim to shift from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 275 km/h.

Speaking at the launch event, Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India, commented: “The re-launched Cayman and Boxster are the sportiest of all time. It is remarkable how Porsche engineers have evolved the 718 concept to produce such outstanding increases in power and torque from the newly designed four-cylinder engine, whilst managing substantial improvements in efficiency. We anticipate that the introduction of both models will be well received by our customers and enthusiasts in India, especially with the Cayman now representing the entry model into Porsche.”



Also speaking during the event, Deesch Papke, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said: “The new 718 Cayman and Boxster are great examples of Porsche’s ability to produce segment leading, mid-engine sports cars. Both models offer customers an option of a sporty coupé or cabriolet and have an abundance of performance features that ensure driving pleasure. I would like to congratulate the team at Porsche India on the successful and exciting introduction of the new series.”

On the inside, the cockpit features upgraded elements such as high quality leather and stitching. Meanwhile, state-of-the-art technology compliments the unique driving experience of the newly designed dash panel that includes the latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM), operated by touchscreen or voice control.



In conjunction with the optional Sport Chrono package and derived from the iconic 911, the new 718 models feature a switch on the steering wheel for four driving modes as well as a Sport Response button for models equipped with PDK. The new Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster models are now available in India. With pricing (ex-showroom) as follows:

Porsche 718 Cayman: Rs 81.63 lakh

Porsche 718 Boxster: Rs 85.53 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja