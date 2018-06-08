New NissanConnect Aims to Improve Car Ownership Experience



Nissan India have launched the latest version of the NissanConnect interactive car system which offers 18 new convenient features.

The new app is part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility initiative which is the company’s vision for changing how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society. The new NissanConnect comes at zero subscription charges for three years and is available across the Nissan range of cars which includes the Micra hatchback, Sunny sedan and the Terrano SUV.

Launched in 2017, NissanConnect is developed specifically for the Indian market by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI). It enables NissanConnect user to be connected to his or her family through the car. Conceptualized to solve the challenges that Indian car owners face daily, NissanConnect is a factory-fitted Connected Car Technology solution with an embedded Telematics Control Unit. According to Nissan the system comes paired with an inbuilt SIM for every car and operates on a dedicated server for safe and secured data.

The car maker says that there are over fifty features on the NissanConnect that promises to address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control and well-being of the vehicle. Some of the key features include the SoS, Track & Trace, Tow-Away Alert, Vehicle low battery Alert, Automated Impact Alert including Harsh Acceleration Alert, Sudden Turn Alert and Sudden Brake Alert Curfew Alert and Geofencing with multiple entry/exit.

Besides these the system also throws information such as the Idling Run Time, Smart Drive Score, Quick Reference Videos and Intelligent Route Guidance which help the driver to achieve the best fuel-efficiency while driving. In addition, the ‘Way to My Car’ feature is convenient and helps save time on searching for one’s car at the parking lot.

Peter Clissold, Vice President -Marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The future of mobility lies in bringing innovative technologies. At Nissan, our vision is not just about bringing in better technologies but also enabling our customers to have a safe and stress-free car ownership experience. The more advanced and intelligent NissanConnect, will enable our customers to be more confident and in control of their vehicles even when they are not in it. NissanConnect enables 24×7 vigilance and keeps you updated on your car’s whereabouts so you can relax and go on with your life.”

Customers can download the NissanConnect App from the App Store of their respective mobile platforms across Android and iOS. Then they simply have to contact their nearest Nissan dealer to activate this app on the purchase of their new Nissan car. Customers who do not have NissanConnect setup need not fret as they can upgrade their existing cars at any of their dealerships.