New Nissan Micra Launched

Nissan have brought much-awaited features to the Micra in a very attractive price range. The new Micra starts from Rs 5.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Although we don’t get the all-new international model, this update hopes to make up for it. The most notable additions to the car include features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and ‘lead me to car’. The interior of the vehicle has also received some well-deserved attention in the form of orange accents in addition to the European black theme that is now offered with a piano-black finish. Tech-savvy folk can heave a sigh of relief as Bluetooth connectivity to the new 2-DIN audio system is now offered as standard. They have also thrown in steering-mounted controls, push start-stop button and i-key for good measure.

The engines remain the same with a choice of a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel. Power is regulated by X-Tronic CVT auto box in the petrol variants while the diesel variants only get the five-speed manual. Nissan claim that ARAI test conditions have had the diesel car returning 23.08 km/l while the petrol car provides 19.34 km/l. Owners of the new Micra are also eligible for the extended warranty package for three years or 50,000 km.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi:

Micra XL (CVT) – Rs 5.99 lakh

Micra XV (CVT) – Rs 6.95 lakh

Micra dCi XL – Rs 6.62 lakh

Micra dCi XL Comfort – Rs 7.23 lakh

The car is available in seven paint options: Brick Red, Turquoise Blue, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Nightshade, Storm White, and Sunshine Orange. The Micra Active also received some minor changes in the form of a reworked bumper and a steering wheel with Bluetooth and audio controls.

Story :Joshua Varghese