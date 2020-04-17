New Nissan Magnite SUV To Stun Competion With Aggressive Pricing



Word is that the upcoming sub-four-meter Nissan Magnite would be launched with a price-tag starting under the Rs 6 lakh in India.

This is quite a positive notion for Indian customers in the market for a sub-four-meter SUV. Considering what might be the economic situation post the lockdown period, this move would be welcomed with open arms.

There aren’t too many details released about the car yet other than this teaser picture and the launch date that was originally penned for May 2020. This date has understandably been postponed so far to August according to reports due to the Coronavirus situation. The Nissan Magnite will most probably use the BR10 petrol engine we find on the much-liked Renault Triber which is a 1.0-litre unit producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. Currently available with a five-speed manual shifter as seen on the Triber, however, there is an automatic being worked on currently which would make its way into the Nissan Magnite as well.

We should expect to see the now almost regular LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps, a smart infotainment system, and audio controls on the steering wheel. In addition, a sunroof might also feature in the Magnite range to attract younger buyers.

The Nissan Magnite will take on some stiff competition with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Maruti-Vitara Brezza, all of whom are priced starting at a lakh and higher than the Magnite. We shall keep you posted on all the happenings with this new upcoming mini-SUV.