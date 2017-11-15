New, more powerful Mahindra Scorpio launched

India’s leading SUV maker has given its celebrated model a fresh makeover 15 years after the car first hit markets. It carries a base sticker of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The butch Scorpio gets a few exterior changes including a new grille, reworked alloys, refreshed bumper and skid plates, indicators integrated into the wing mirrors, a reworked tailgate and LED tail-lamps among others. On the inside, the seats now sport a two-tone black faux leather/blue fabric arrangement, and the gear knob and steering wheel are both draped in leather as well. Every variant above the one that costs Rs 10 lakh, also comes with ABS and dual airbags now. The biggest changes though are the new engine and gearbox.

The top two variants Scorpio now sport an mHawk 140 turbo-diesel which produces 140 PS at 3,750 rpm, and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm, a 20 PS and 40 Nm increase over its predecessor and the one available in the lower variants of the new car as well. The power and torque also peak slightly lower in the rev range. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, and again, will only feature in the top two variants. Unlike the previous Scorpio range, an automatic variant isn’t available in this new one. However, the option of two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive is available on the topmost S11 variant.

We’ve driven the new Scorpio already, and you can catch our review in the December issue of Car India magazine.