New Mercedes T-Class Officially Announced

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class will be a van model introduced next year, sitting below the V-Class luxury mid-size offering.

The new Mercedes T-Class is the latest car line to be announced by the three-pointed star. While not too many details have been disclosed, Mercedes have said that the new model will be a compact city van aimed at families and leisure enthusiasts with the T-Class badge, and at the commercial compact van market as a successor to the Citan; with the same nomenclature. The models will be built furthering the partnership between Mercedes and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

From what we’ve heard so far, the T-Class could well be based on the MFA (Modular Front Architecture) platform that underpins the A-, CLA-, GLA-, GLB- and B-Class models. Thus, it will offer a flexible platform in terms of wheelbase and width and use some familiar powertrain combinations, particular the lower-capacity four-cylinder turbocharged models based on the 180 d and 200 specifications. The 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.33-litre petrol currently do duty in various global models from the German, French and Japanese majors. By our estimate, it should be a larger B-Class and offer up to three rows of seating with added flexibility in terms of cabin equipment, a la V-Class.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said, “With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world. These customers seek attractive and practical compact vehicles – and it is precisely these demands which the new T-Class fulfils”.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler Group, said, “With the T-Class’s new layout and design we achieve a fusion of functionality and desirability. With our unique design philosophy of Sensual Purity we create an attractive family companion being the T-Class inspiring with its design, proportions and its perceived value.”

Expect to see the T-Class in 2021 and the Citan going on sale later on in 2022.