New Mercedes GLS Luxury SUV

The new Mercedes GLS in its next-generation makes its presence felt as it well should, and also marks the arrival of a new “580” badging series with an electrified V8 petrol engine.

The Mercedes GLS is essentially the S-Class of SUVs and it’s now even larger than the previous model. It now has a wheelbase 60 millimetres longer and it’s 77 mm longer overall, as well as 22 mm wider. Within its generous proportions, it packs three rows of powered seats, and adds to te mix five-zone climate control, and the latest forms of connectivity from Mercedes. Luxury is certainly well taken care of in here.

The biggest change in the new Mercedes GLS, however, is the arrival of a 48-volt electrical architecture that forms the nervous system of the new model, allowing changes to electronics that its predecessor could only imagine. The first of these is E-Active Body Control. First seen on the new Mercedes GLE. The adaptive suspension allows individual wheels to be actively damped within milliseconds. This provides improved on-road dynamics as well as off-road capability.

With the 48-volt mild-hybrid system in place, the new Mercedes GLS 580 sees the introduction of Mercedes-Benz’s first electrified V8 petrol engine with EQ Boost functionality. The 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine produces 489 PS with a peak torque of 700 Nm. The EQ Boost function uses the an integrated starter generator, similar to the one in the CLS and E-Class models with the assist adding 16 kW (22 PS) and 250 Nm in short bursts when needed for seamless acceleration from the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission. This means smoother starts, as well as more efficient low speed crawls in traffic, as well as a coasting assist at speed to save fuel.

The new Mercedes GLS will also be offered in “450” petrol guise powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six making 367 PS and 500 Nm, with the same EQ Boost function. There will also be two straight-six diesels on offer: the 350 d and 400 d, with 286 PS/600 Nm and 330 PS/700 Nm respectively. All models will have the 9G-Tronic transmission as standard.

Further to those, we can also expect to see an AMG high-performance model in the GLS 63 or, perhaps, even GLS 73 guise with electrification at its best, and can’t help but speculate than an even more luxurious Maybach iteration may also be offered. More when details arise. The new Mercedes GLS should arrive in India following it phased global roll-out.