New Mercedes GLA Bookings Open

The all-new Mercedes GLA is set for launch soon and Mercedes-Benz India have already opened bookings for the compact SUV.

Hot on the heels of the launch of its biggest sibling, the new Mercedes GLS-Class full-size luxury SUV, the company has opened booking for its entry SUV, the Mercedes GLA. The new GLA is slightly (14 millimetres) shorter in length but is 30-mm wider and 117-mm taller and runs a 30-mm longer wheelbase as well. The new Mercedes GLA has sharp, structured lines accentuating its butch exterior and muscular vehicle shoulder, with an elevated look. The rugged details in the design, from its meaty front grille to the chunky wheel-arches, establish it as a modern SUV with versatile performance to tackle the city traffic as well as leave it far behind.

Highlights include the sharp and distinct MultiBeam LED head-lights, with equally distinct new tail-lights. Inside, the new Mercedes GLA gets the all-new MBUX interface for exceptional ease of use and innovative interactivity. The Mercedes me connect, completely digital instrument panel and media centre put connectivity and multimedia at one’s fingertips.

The new Mercedes GLA will have two avatars, of course, the Benz division petrol and diesels and the AMG high-performance versions, each with expressive design and innovative, pioneering technology. The expected 150-hp GLA 200 d and 190-hp GLA 220 d new turbo-diesels and a new and more powerful GLA 200 petrol with 163 hp, are just the start. The potential of not one, but three new Affalterbach-badged models, the AMG GLA 35 with 306 hp and the top-end duo of the GLA 45 with 387 hp and the manic GLA 45 S, with 421 hp and a hefty 500 Nm of torque, represent a 40-hp and 25-Nm increase on the previous AMG top model.

Which of these new Mercedes GLA models come here to India remains to be seen. However, we won’t have to wait long to find out.