New Mercedes E-Class Brings Mild-hybrids Across the Range

It is now the three-pointed Star on the way to all mild-hybrids for four- and six-cylinder engines as new Mercedes E-Class models arrive.

The new Mercedes E-Class has received updated petrol and diesel powertrains as the AMG models – the E 53 and E 63 S – arrive in multiple body styles. All models pack a standard 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic with the AMG E 63 S getting the SpeedShift dual-clutch nine-speed ‘box. With the new Euro 6d norms now the, well, norm, and evaporative emissions in check as well, there are a slew of updates to be expected across other model lines as well.

The new Mercedes E-Class range kicks off with the E 200 that packs the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 197 hp and 320 Nm. Rated efficiency is 13.84 km/l combined and 165 g/km CO2.

Next up, is the return of the 450 badge. With the AMG 43 confined to history, the new Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC returns with a new straight-six petrol making a similar 367 hp and 500 Nm. On the combined cycle, the new E 450 is rated at 11.23 km/l and 204 g/km CO2.

The diesel range for the new Mercedes E-Class begins with the E 220 d. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine continues with 194 hp and 400 Nm, with combined efficiency now rated at 19.06 km/l and 139 g/km of CO2.

The more powerful E 400 d 4MATIC gets the new OM 656-series 2.9-litre straight-six with 340 hp and 700 Nm, making it one of the most potent diesels on the market. It is rated at 15.09 km/l and 181 g/km of CO2.

New Mercedes E-Class EQ Power Plug-in Hybrids

As is expected from the premium luxury brand, Mercedes have not one but two EQ Power plug-in hybrid models of the E, with a choice of petrol and future-ready diesel as well. Both the petrol E 300 e and the E 300 de combine their respective 2.0-litre, turbo-fours with the EQ Power hybrid drive system. A 13.5-kWh battery pack is standard and provides power to the 90-kW integrated electrikmaschine in the hybrid-automatic transmission – sandwiched between engine and transmission – which adds 122 hp and 440 Nm.

The E 300 e delivers a peak combined output of 333 hp and 790 Nm. A pure electric range of up to 56 km is possible and electric-hybrid mode sees rated efficiency figures of 63.16 km/l and 37 g/km CO2. The E 300 de, on the other hand – hold on to your socks – delivers a similar net peak output but has a combined weighted average of 84.18 km/l and 33 g/km of CO2. The electric-only range is up to 54 km. Both models may be charged using the 7.4-kW wallbox in just 1.8 hours.

New Mercedes E-Class AMG Models

The new AMG E 53 4MATIC+ and AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ bring efficient high-performance and outright insanity on wheels, respectively.

The E 53 is available as a saloon and a cabriolet. Both pack the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six with an electric auxiliary compressor joining the mix. A nine-speed 9G-TCT automatic drives the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The peak output is 435 hp and 520 Nm and it can dismiss 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, and get up to a top speed of 250 km/h. Rated efficiency is 10.76 km/l and 212 g/km of CO2.

The E 63 S 4MATIC+ offers saloon or estate body styles and has the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 under the bonnet. No hybrid systems here, but start/stop and active cylinder management help keep efficiency numbers up. It makes 612 hp and 850 Nm and can get from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, before getting up to its higher limited top speed of 300 km/h. Rated efficiency is 8.29 km/l and 277 g/km of CO2.

All models of the new Mercedes E-Class now come equipped with the MBUX infotainment system with twin 12.3-inch screens, 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, LED headlights, Thermotronic three-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Assist, wireless smartphone charging and leather upholstery with heated front seats. Higher trims bring in Multibeam LED intelligent headlights, Artico man-made leather dashboard, wood trim, Keyless-Go Comfort package, a 360° camera, and an upgraded MBUX with augmented reality for navigation.

The top AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus trim level, standard on the E 63 S, includes the Driving Assistance package, 18-inch AMG high-gloss black alloy wheels, Night package, a panoramic sunroof, Burmester surround-sound system, Memory package, Energizing Comfort package and open-pore wood trim.

Also read: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Road Test Review