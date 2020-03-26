New Mercedes E-Class Brings Executive Upgrades

The extensively updated Mercedes E-Class executive saloon has been revealed and there’s a whole lot that’s new about it.

The new Mercedes E-Class marks a more remarkable departure from the twin-unit headlamps than earlier. The update brings a new front grille to go with those new full-LED headlamps, with MultiBeam LEDs also on the options list, restyled tail-lamp clusters and bodywork. The AMG 53 model, also updated, packs a familiar driveline, but get the more aggressive front face thanks to the AMG Panamericana vertical-slat grille.

Inside, there is the new steering-wheel generation with capacitive hands-off detection. Further driver assistance features in the new Mercedes E-Class include Distronic (Active Distance Assist) with route-based speed adjustment, Stop-and-Go Assist, Steering Assist, Brake Assist, a Driving Assistance Package with turning manoeuvre function, Blind Spot Assist with exit warning, and a 360° camera. The cabin features two digital 10.25-inch bonded screens as standard, an optional Widescreen cockpit with two 12.3-inch displays, and MBUX with Linguatronic voice control and augmented reality. The Energizing Comfort Control also gets Energizing Coach and PowerNap (in plug-in hybrid models) as well as Energizing seat kinetics.

The powertrain choices for the new Mercedes E-Class have been revised to include petrol, diesel, 48-volt electrified, and plug-in hybrid models, with choices for rear- or all-wheel drive on select models. The petrol engines range from the 156 hp in the E 200 to 367 hp in the E 450. The turbo-diesel engines pack between 160 hp in the new E 200 d to 330 hp in the six-cylinder E 400 d.

There are 48-volt electrified mild-hybrids as well, including both the – potentially badged ‘E 350’ – launch model – a 48V mild-hybrid with a 200-kW (272 hp) M254 petrol engine and a 15-kW integrated starter-generator (ISG) that adds 20 hp and 180 Nm, and the top-of-the-line, for now, 435-hp 48-volt mild-hybrid AMG 53 4MATIC+ model. Full plug-in hybrid choices will be offered as well, including the E 350 e petrol and the E 300 de diesel, we expect.

We hope to see the new Mercedes E-Class in India in the second half of this year. Mercedes-Benz India will likely offer a long wheelbase iteration, as has now become their winning gameplan.

