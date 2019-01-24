New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched in India

With the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the German luxury car manufacturer have stormed into a segment with no rivals. The V-Class is essentially a high-end luxury van that is aimed to woo customers not just in the private space but also in hospitality who would like something more premium, more feature-loaded, and even safer than the popular Toyota Innova. The V-Class is available in two trims running different wheelbase lengths. The seven-seater Expression and six-seater Exclusive are priced at Rs 68.40 lakh and Rs 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Globally, the V-Class is available in three wheelbase choices; Standard, Long and Extra Long. The Exclusive runs a long wheelbase of 3,200 mm while the Expression has a longer wheelbase of 3,430 mm. Both variants are powered by a BS VI-compliant, 2,143-cc, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine with 163 PS and 380 Nm with the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

Some of the key features of the Exclusive:

17-inch alloys

Table package

Nappa leather seats – Silk beige, Marron and Black

Agility Control suspension with selective damping system

Ambient Lighting

Some key features of the Expression:

16-inch alloys

230 mm longer wheelbase and length (more boot space)

Story: Joshua Varghese