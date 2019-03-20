New Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé Revealed

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé officially breaks cover, harmonizing the design elements of a coupé with the functionality of an SUV.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé is sure to attract attention with its dynamic appearance and distinct lines. It features a dominant front with a contoured diamond radiator grille, re-designed front and rear bumpers, with matt-chrome accented skid-plates, while the design elements of a coupé are distinctive with the dropping roof-line. Apart from these styling features, a high ground clearance emphasizes the GLC Coupé’s range of abilities.

In true Mercedes-Benz fashion, particular importance has been given to the interior as it gets a completely new magma grey colour. The GLC Coupé features a large instrument cluster that forms the primary information display, with a secondary central touch-display atop the centre console. It also comes with the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience which can engage through voice using ” Hey Mercedes ”.

At the launch, the GLC Coupé could feature the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-four petrol and diesel engines in multiple states of tune. The updated AMG models should also be introduced later this year.

Mercedes-Benz have seven cars in the SUV segment: the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS, and the iconic G-Class.