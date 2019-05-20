New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Introduced in India

Mercedes-Benz E-Class has just been introduced as a ‘Made in India’ car with a long wheelbase and will be getting a BS-VI engine.

The E-Class will be available in E 200 and E 220 d in two new variants namely: Expression and Exclusive. The E-Class is the highest selling luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz in India selling around 41,000 cars since 1995. This exclusive launch will see India getting the right-hand drive, long-wheelbase, new E-Class. The E 220 d features the BS VI-compliant OM 654, 1,950-cc, in-line four, turbo-diesel engine that churns out 194 PS and 400 Nm of torque, and will be able to do 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The E 200 petrol, on the other hand, features the new BS VI-compliant M 264, 1,991-cc turbo-petrol engine making 197 PS and 320 Nm of torque, The E 200 will be able to do 0-100 km/h in 8.0 seconds.

The safety and assistance systems which the car will include are ESP with Curve Dynamic Assist, Full LED headlamps, PRE-SAFE, Parking Pilot with Active Parking Assist Parktronic and reversing camera, adaptive brake lights, dual front airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags, knee bag for driver, so seven airbags overall. All of the variants will have one key feature: the luxurious interior. Other features that only the Exclusive variants will receive are a widescreen cockpit, Burmester surround-sound system, wireless charging for rear occupants and rear touchscreen in the centre arm-rest.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “The new E-Class with its rich history spanning over two decades and more than 41,000 units on Indian roads, is one of the main pillars of our product offensive. The long wheelbase E-Class is the most adored business sedan that has carved a niche of its own in a rather prestigious segment. As per our brand motto for this year, ‘Best Never Rest’, we are glad to augment this ‘Masterpiece of Intelligence’ even further by offering two brand new BS-VI engines along with a list of feature rich enhancements for our discerning customers.”

The prices of the new Mercedes-Benz E-class are as follows:

E 200 Expression – Rs 57.50 lakh

E 200 Exclusive – Rs 61.50 lakh

E 220 d Expression – Rs 58.50 lakh

E 220 d Exclusive – Rs 62.50 lakh

We look forward to driving this exclusive ‘Made in India’ Mercedes-Benz E-Class to tell you all about it.

Story: Azaman Chothia