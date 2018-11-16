New Mercedes-Benz CLS-CLass Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India have introduced the new CLS-Class in India, in one specific model, the CLS 300 d, at Rs 84.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new CLS-Class marks the third-generation of the model that started the four-door coupé segment 14 years ago in the early 2000s. It was a unique design, with smooth, flowing lines and minimal windows. The second-generation car brought a different approach to the design. The third-generation car reverts to the classic lines, with more modern light units and a sportier front.

The new car, globally, gets a choice of six-cylinder engines (350 d, 400 d, 450 petrol, AMG 53 petrol), none of which are available here – for now – while the sole four-cylinder diesel is the one we get. And we’re not complaining.

The CLS 300 d packs many of the modern interior tech and comforts seen in the S-Class. The MultiBeam LED headlamps look sharp and will offer commendable visibility after dark. The wheels are 18-inch with reasonably low-profile tyres striking a balance between comfort and performance well. Inside, the cabin has a typical Mercedes quality feel and is augmented by the equipment. The interface has a 12.3-inch display with a digital cockpit with three display themes, as well as new generation telematics. The ambient lighting, too, gets a 64-colour pallette. Audio duties are taken care of by the Burmester sound system with 13 high-performance speakers.

The engine powering the CLS 300 d is the same BS-VI-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel (also seen in the C 300 d) with 245 PS and a full 500 Nm of torque. The 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission handles drive to the rear wheels. The CLS 300 d will hit 01-00 km/h in 6.4 seconds and go on to a top speed of 250 km/h.

The CLS-Class is the 12th launch for Mercedes-Benz India this year. We look forward to giving you a full-fledged road-test review soon.

Story: Jim Gorde