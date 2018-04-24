New Mercedes-Benz CLS 300 d Packs New Turbo-Diesel Four

Mercedes-Benz have introduced their most powerful series production four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor in the all-new CLS 300 d.

The new OM654 turbo-diesel engine from Mercedes-Benz displaces 1,950 cc with its four cylinders. It was first seen in the new E 220 d producing 194 PS and 400 Nm. Mercedes-Benz had stated then that the motor was capable of well over 120 PS/litre in terms of specific output. We expected a 250 d with about 240 PS and 500 Nm to replace the aging 2,143-cc turbo-diesel presently doing duty with 204 PS and 500 Nm. However, the new ‘300 d’ engine specification has made its début.

In the new CLS 300 d, the 1,950-cc turbo-diesel engine delivers 245 PS at 4,200 rpm and a full 500 Nm now in a much more accessible and considerably wider torque band of 1,600-2,400 rpm. The engine is paired to the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This is, of course, the entry diesel model for the ‘C257’ third-generation pioneering four-door coupé. The top speed is 250 km/h. It will be available in Germany at a retail price of €60,571 (Rs 49 lakh).

The same engine is expected to follow suit and replace the ‘250 d’ models in the C-Class saloon, coupé and convertible model lines, E-Class model line, as well as a potential entry-level S 300 d in the future, among others. Watch this space.

Story: Jim Gorde