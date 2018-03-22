New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Revealed; New Engines Detailed

The revamped Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been revealed, and it brings a slew of changes outside and inside.

Following its introduction in 2014, the W205 generation C-Class has undergone a facelift. In come a pair of full-LED headlamps, including an option to upgrade to MultiBeam units with UltraRange high-beam, as seen in the larger S-Class. These incorporate 84 individual diodes to stunning effect. Also, from the S-Class, comes the Energising Comfort Control, which blends various comfort features together – heating, ventilation, fragrance, massage, climate control – to provide a wellness experience for occupants.

Apart from the AMG C 43 that was shown earlier, Mercedes, at the time of revealing the new Coupé and Cabriolet models, have also announced that the new C 200 (and C 200 4MATIC) will now sport a downsized petrol engine, the 1.5-litre M 264 turbo-charged, EQ Boost, four-cylinder unit. The 1,497-cc turbo-petrol makes 184 PS at 5,800-6,100 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. Underneath it all, the new C is based on a new 48-volt electrical system and the engine will be boosted by an electric motor that also acts as an integrated starter generator. It provides short bursts of an additional 10 kW (14 PS) and a more substantial 160 Nm, up to an engine speed of about 2,500 rpm – thus negating any effect of turbo-lag, allowing for seamless acceleration. The engine is paired to the 9G-Tronic nine-speed transmission, driving the rear wheels, or all four wheels in the 4MATIC model.

The range will be joined by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, expected to arrive in the C 250 with 224 PS, and in the forthcoming C 350 (and CLS 350) with 299 PS, with EQ Boost adding to the power on tap and improving performance overall. The new C 220 d finally gets the new 1,951-cc in-line four with 194 PS and 400 Nm. It is also paired to the 9G-Tronic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

We expect to see the new C-Class in India later this year. Mercedes-Benz India have been on a roll with the new E-Class and, more recently, the new S-Class models. We hope to see the all-new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé in India soon as well.

Story: Jim Gorde