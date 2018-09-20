New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury sedan has been launched in India, in a choice of diesel options, starting from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Building on their momentum, the German marque has introduced the new C-Class in India. The update is comprehensive and features several enhancements from styling touches to the engines under the bonnet. Mercedes have also introduced even more safety kit, with the C-Class being one of their bestsellers in India.

The lines are familiar, yet looks sharper, with the grille designs from earlier higher variants dropping down one trim level. The new C-Class boasts 6,500 new parts. The Prime and Progressive get unique radiator grille designs, while the AMG Line trim gets the star-studded grille from the previous AMG C 43. Behind that grille lies the new OM654 1,950-cc, in-line four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine in 220 d and the more powerful 300 d guise. In 220 d guise, the engine puts out 194 PS and 400 Nm. In the all-new C 300 d, the motor is turned up to a heady 245 PS and 500 Nm. Both versions are paired to the company’s 9G-Tronic nine-speed torque-converter automatic, driving the rear wheels.

There are three variants on offer: the C 220 d Prime costs Rs 40.00 lakh, the C 220 d Progressive costs Rs 44.25 lakh, and the top-of-the-line C 300 d costs Rs 48.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Mercedes-Benz are also offering a comprehensive care package at Rs 72,700 for two years. In terms of kit, the headlamps are another unique characteristic. The C 220 d models get the High Performance LED headlamps, while the C 300 d gets the MultiBeam headlamps with UltraRange high beams. Click here for more information on the new technology that’s gone into the new C-Class.

We’ve driven the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Click here to read our first drive review.

Story: Jim Gorde