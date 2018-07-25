New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon Incoming

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon has surfaced and Mercedes say that it has retained the marque’s record of developing the most aerodynamic cars. With its 0.22 coefficient of drag, the A-Class Saloon is the most aerodynamic car in the world.

The A-Class Saloon will launch at the end of 2018 as a four-door notchback. It shares its 2,729-mm wheelbase with its hatchback sibling, as well as most proportions with short overhangs front and rear. It claims to offer best-in-segment rear headroom, too. The saloon model will also sport many of the A-Class’ virtues, including modern, efficient engines, a high level of safety, state-of-the-art driving assistance systems with S-Class-like functions, and the intuitively operated and learning MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system.

Expect its drivetrain choices to be akin to what the A-Class hatch offers, including the A 200 with its new 1.4-litre turbo-petrol making 163 PS and 250 Nm, the new A 250 with a 2.0-litre four making 224 PS and 350 Nm, and the A 180 d with the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder OM608 turbo-diesel engine, co-developed with Renault, making 116 PS and 260 Nm. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be the transmission of choice for most markets.

The new A-Class Saloon will be built in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and Rastatt, Germany; having been developed in Sindelfingen, Germany. The long-wheelbase model shown earlier, was exclusively built for the Chinese market.

