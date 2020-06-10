New Mercedes B 250 e EQ Power Plug-in Hybrid

The new plug-in hybrid petrol Mercedes B 250 e has followed in the footsteps of the A-Class introduced earlier.

The latest plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-Benz is on sale in the UK now. The new Mercedes B 250 e is built on the Modular Front Architecture, the same transverse-front-FWD platform that underpins the A-, CLA-, GLA- and GLB-Class cars. The new B 250 e has prices starting from £35,280 (Rs 34 lakh approx) for the “AMG Line Executive” trim. It is offered with the MBUX multimedia system, ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant, privacy glass, heated front seats, Thermotronic climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, Artico art-leather and Dinamica micro-fibre upholstery, smartphone integration including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch display, and wireless charging among other features.

The higher “AMG Line Premium” trim adds a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, augmented reality for navigation, Keyless-Go locking and unlocking, 64-colour ambient lighting, illuminated door-sills and a Mercedes-Benz advanced sound system. The range-topping “AMG Line Premium Plus” adds a panoramic sunroof, MultiBeam LED headlights, memory-equipped front seats and Traffic Sign Assist.

Powering the new Mercedes B 250 e is the M-series 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, with 158 hp and 230 Nm, paired with a 74-kW electric motor making 101 hp and 330 Nm, and an 8G-DCT eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 10.6-kWh battery pack promises an all-electric range of up to 68 km and also helps the plug-in hybrid B-Class deliver up to 84 km/l combined and emit just 27 g/km of CO2. A 7.4-kW AC on-board charger comes as standard and allows charging from 0 to 100 per cent in around one hour and 45 minutes.

The Mercedes B 250 e is on sale now with the first right-hand drive vehicles arriving in the late summer for the UK. We also expect to see the new B-Class introduced in India some time next year, following the launch of the new A-Class Sedan in the second half of this year.

