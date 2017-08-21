New Mercedes-AMG GT R and GT Roadster Are Here



Mercedes-AMG have launched in India two new variants of the successful GT sports car, with the new GT R, and for a more pleasurable drop-top experience, the GT Roadster. The new cars also add to the AMG portfolio with 12 models available in India.

The ‘Beast of Green Hell’ the Mercedes-AMG GT R has made its début in India, commanding a price tag of Rs 2.23 crore (ex-showroom). The GT R is powered by a BiTurbo 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine which develops 585 PS and 700 Nm, power is sent to the rear wheels through the seven-speed AMG SpeedShift dual-clutch transmission. The GT R claims to go from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and maxes out at 318 km/h. The GT R also claims to pack the most advanced motorsport technology into a production car, featuring active rear-wheel steering, a nine-way adjustable traction control system and adjustable coil-over suspension with electronic control. The GT R was developed extensively at the Nürburgring, Nordschleife in Germany where it held the lap-record for a rear-wheel drive car with a time of 7’10.920 until the Dodge Viper ACR-Extreme broke it last month. The Mercedes-AMG GT R is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit with a lap-time of 2’09.853.



Mercedes-AMG have also launched a sublime, open-top version of the AMG GT, the GT Roadster which is priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). The GT Roadster is powered by the same BiTurbo 4.0-litre petrol V8 motor developing 476 PS and 630 Nm, power is sent to the rear wheels through the seven-speed AMG SpeedShift dual-clutch transmission. The GT Roadster was built to be wild and will break free dispatching 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds and go rocketing down the highway to a top-speed of 302 km/h. The GT Roadster has a fabric roof which can be raised and lowered in 11 seconds up to speeds of 50 km/h.



Speaking at the launch of the two beasts from Affalterbach, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are excited to pursue 50 years of AMG celebrations in India and what better way to celebrate it than by introducing the Beast of Green Hell – the Mercedes-AM GT R – and the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. AMG brings race-bred genes from the most challenging tracks in the world to the world’s best driving roads. Bringing in the fastest cars from the fastest family in the world is proof of the increasing importance of India as a market and its potential for performance sports cars. We are confident that these two sensational sports cars will entice Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts in India and redifine the performance motoring segment altogether”

He further added, “At Mercedes-Benz India, it has been our constant endeavour to offer our Indian customers some of the most sought-after global products. Be it iconic sports cars, race-bred super sedans or performance SUVs, Mercedes-Benz’s diverse portfolio comprising 12 AMGs in India is the largest for any car brand in this market. The AMG GT R and AMG GT Roadster combine the driving dynamics of our AMG GT3 racing car with the everyday practicality of the AMG GT. We are confident that these fascinating products will be well received by our elite Indian customers and reinforce AMG’s reputation as the most preferred performance brand in the country.”

Story: Sahej Patheja

