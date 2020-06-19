New Mazda BT-50 Pick-up Truck Arrives

The new Mazda BT-50 has arrived and it has something in common with a pick-up truck made here that’s held in high regard.

Well, the Mazda BT-50 has more than a little something in common with the said pick-up truck. The Japanese major, known for sports cars and compact SUVs more than trucks, hosted the world premiere of the all-new, third-generation Mazda BT-50 pick-up truck. It has been fully redesigned for the first time in nine years. Truth be told, the Mazda BT-50, supplied by Isuzu on an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) basis, is in fact the much-loved Isuzu D-Max, more specifically, the D-Max V-Cross as we know it here. The new BT-50 will go on sale under the Mazda brand name starting in the Australian market in the second half of this year. While the chassis and body shell and additional ancillaries will be shared with the D-Max, the exterior details, panels and the interior will be done by Mazda.

The all-new Mazda BT-50 design expresses the unique beauty of their “Kodo-Soul of Motion” design theme with power, toughness and utilitarian functionality suited to a pick-up truck. The Mazda BT-50 was developed with the intention of making travel and the time spent inside the vehicle exceptionally pleasant. The vehicle’s driving performance, functionality and safety meet the varied needs of a range of situations in which customers may use pick-up trucks, be it for hauling, travelling or exploring the outdoors. Mazda aim to become a brand that creates a strong bond with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars – the joy of driving – and committing themselves to preserve the earth, enrich people’s lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody’s spirits.

Since it first arrived in 2006, the Mazda BT-50 has been sold mainly in Australia, New Zealand, south-east Asia, as well as countries in Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa. Its purposeful, sporty and powerful design, exceptional driving performance, ability to take on all kinds of driving situations and the most challenging surfaces, and its overall simple functionality have all been highly regarded by those who actively use this type of vehicle.

The Mazda BT-50 is expected to use Isuzu’s 4JJ3-TCX engine: a 3.0-litre, 16-valve DOHC, in-line four turbo-diesel capable of delivering either 177 hp and 380 Nm, or up to 190 hp and 450 Nm. Isuzu’s “BluePower” SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system will help it meet new and more stringent emission norms. A choice of manual or automatic transmission as well as two- or four-wheel drive are a given.

Coming back to the home country, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, made in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, will use an updated 1.9-litre Blue Power Ddi engine which meets BS6 norms. It’s launch is also expected shortly.

