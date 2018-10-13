New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India

The latest iteration of the Maserati GranTurismo has been launched in India from Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

Celebrating 70 years of its iconic name, the new Maserati GranTurismo retains its distinct styling with more than its fair share of Italian flair. Traces of what Maserati did in 1947 with the A6 1500 GT Pininfarina and with the 3500GT prototype nicknamed “The White Dame” some years later are reflected in the design language of the new car, too. The sweeping lines and unique front face embellished with Poseidon’s Trident look set to continue making heads turn in awe. With the new, lower air-ducts, the grille also helps improve the airflow and reduces the coefficient of drag from 0.33 to 0.32.

Now available in just Sport and MC trim levels, the Maserati GranTurismo, for 2018, gets a sumptuous interior with a new, high-resolution 8.4-inch touchscreen centre display and refined ergonomics. The infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functions. The lower console has been redesigned to accommodate a double rotary dial made of forged aluminium and the repositioned button cluster for the car’s driving modes. The new Maserati double-dial clock at the centre of the dashboard and the Harman Kardon Premium Sound system are standard on both Sport and MC versions. Outside, 20-inch wheels are now standard, with 245/35 R20 rubber up front and a 285/35 R20 duo at the rear.

The GranTurismo gets a huge naturally-aspirated 4.7-litre V8 hand-crafted by Ferrari in Maranello. It makes a peak 460 PS at 7,000 rpm and 520 Nm of peak torque arriving at 4,750 rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic. In the GT Sport, 0-100 km/h is achieved in 4.8 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 299 km/h. The more extreme and 7-kg lighter MC manages the sprint a tenth quicker and breaches the 300-km/h mark with a claimed top whack of 301 km/h.

Maserati now have five offerings in India: the Ghibli, Quattroporte, GranTurismo, GranCabrio and their first SUV, the Levante.

Story: Jim Gorde