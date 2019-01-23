New Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launched

The all-new Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been launched, priced between Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a choice of petrol engines and a manual or, for Rs 47,000 more, an automated transmission.

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is based on the popular HEARTECT platform that underpins many of the brand’s new models including the Swift, Dzire and Ertiga. This makes it lighter and capable of meeting the upcoming crash norms. The new WagonR is longer (3,655 mm) and wider (1,620 mm), with a 35-mm longer wheelbase (2,435 mm) as well. The signature tall-boy design is retained with a modern twist on exterior styling.

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR uses the K10B 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, with 68 PS and 90 Nm, in the LXi, VXi/VXi(O) and VXi/VXi(O) AMT trims – priced between Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 5.16 lakh, and the K12M 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol, with 83 PS and 113 Nm, in the VXi/VXi(O), VXi/VXi(O) AMT, ZXi and ZXi AMT trims – priced between Rs 4.89 lakh and Rs 5.69 lakh. The top-end car gets ABS, dual front airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-folding mirrors, and a rear defogger with windscreen washer and wiper.

The LXi variant runs on 155/80 R13 rubber on 13-inch wheels, with the rest getting 14-inch wheels with 165/70 R14 tyres. The fuel tank is now 32 litres, with boot volume said to be among the best in its class. Look forward to our first drive review of the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR soon.