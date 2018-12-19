New Maruti Suzuki WagonR Around The Corner?

Maruti Suzuki have hinted on releasing a new small hatchback in January 2019. We strongly suspect that it would be none other than the newest version of the beloved WagonR.

The old WagonR was an instant success in the country due to its spacious interior, frugal engine, and, of course, the Maruti Suzuki’s legendary after-sales network. The car featured a ‘tall boy’ design which gave ample headroom and comfort. The present WagonR has a 1.0-litre engine, and it is possible that Maruti Suzuki will fit a similar, but with a newer power unit in the new model. Furthermore, the grapevine states that the new car might get a CVT automatic transmission option apart from a five-speed manual gearbox.

On the design front, we can expect the car to look somewhat similar to the Japanese release of the same car. The Japanese edition comes as a hybrid with different variants. However, we expect India to receive a more conventional powertrain. Apart from that, there should be further enhancements such as a reverse parking camera, so as not to back into children or a deep gauge, a touchscreen infotainment system, to play your favourite music or navigate to a desired destination, as well as dual airbags and more, most of which have become the norm in cars today.

The new WagonR might even be bigger than its predecessor and should compete directly with the other returned ‘tall boy’, the Hyundai Santro. The car is expected to be launched in January 2019, after being delayed due to the company working on launching the car with up-to-date regulations.

Maruti Suzuki have just announced that they will discontinue producing BS IV engines by the end of December 2019 in favour of BS VI engines.

Story: Zal Cursetji