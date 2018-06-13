New Maruti Suzuki Swift Fastest To Reach 1 Lakh Units



The new Maruti Suzuki Swift has become the fastest-selling car to reach 1 lakh units in just 145 days since its introduction.

The new, third-generation Swift is based on the latest HEARTECT platform and is powered by the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor developing 83 PS and 113 Nm. The other option is the 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel which produces 75 PS and 190 Nm. Both options are paired to a five-speed manual or five-speed automated transmission.

Since the launch of the first Swift in 2005, the model has sold over 1.89 million (18.9 lakh) units in India. The automakers 20-millionth vehicle produced in India was also, coincidentally, a Swift.

Speaking on this occasion , R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are excited to share that the iconic Swift has yet again proven that it is the heartthrob of Indians by setting a landmark of selling over 1,00,000 units in just 145 days. We would like to thank all those who chose to buy this third-gen Swift, which offers both power-packed performance and advanced safety. We are also grateful to our millions of Swift patrons for their continued trust in Brand Swift. This instant connect of new Swift with the customers is delightful for us and we remain committed to bring quality products with superior features in the future as well.”

Story: Sahej Patheja