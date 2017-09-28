New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross First Drive

The facelift of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes just ahead of the festive season to make the most of it.

Maruti Suzuki today announced the arrival of the latest S-Cross – India’s first true-blue crossover. The facelifted S-Cross comes with an array of new design features that lend the crossover a more contemporary look. The most noticeable change in the new S-Cross has to be the ultra-wide grille with huge amounts of chrome on it. Maruti Suzuki stressed a lot on this aspect of the design as it gives the new S-Cross a distinct identity. It looks good, but the amount of chrome seems like an overkill.

Anyway, to add a little class to the exterior, Maruti have equipped the S-Cross with headlights that feature LED projector lamps, and daytime running lights (DRL). The black trim and the big fog-lamps on the front bumper lend the S-Cross some muscle, making it look more rugged. The new wheels, which feature a dual-tone finish, elevate the style and class of the S-Cross. At the rear, the S-Cross remains identical to the outgoing model. However, the tail-lamp layout has changed. The new design of the tail lamps include combination LED lights, but that is only available on the top-of-the-line Alpha variant.

On the inside, things are pretty much the same as before as the cabin is carried over from the previous model. However, the quality of the plastic panels have improved and so has the fit-and-finish. The soft-touch plastics are good and the leather upholstery adds a bit more class than before.

The S-Cross continues to come with the same SmartPlay infotainment unit as before, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features like automatic climate control, voice commands for the infotainment system, height adjustability for the driver’s seat, engine start/stop button, and many more are carried forward in the new S-Cross as well.