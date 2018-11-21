New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki have launched the latest iteration of the Ertiga people carrier in India starting at Rs 7.44 lakh. The MPV has been a consistent performer for the Maruti Suzuki stable, and this latest version of the model comes hot on the heels of another new entrant in the market – the Mahindra Marazzo.

Also read: Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review

Exterior Styling:

The new Ertiga gets a fresh look with a stylish four-slat grille with chrome accents, projector headlamps, and alloy wheels. Built on the brand’s Heartect platform the new Eritga has larger dimensions than its predecessor. It gets a length of 4395 mm, a 2740 mm wheelbase, a width of 1735 mm, and a height of 1690 mm. This enlargement of 40 mm in width, 5 mm in height and 99 mm of length allows for a roomier cabin and more luggage space.

Interior and Features:

The interior gets the dual-tone treatment, the dash gets a maple wood finish with chrome accents, and the steering wheel is leather-wrapped. The latter also has a flat bottom design and comes equipped with mounted controls for added convenience. The Ertiga also gets a few clever features. This includes a seat recline feature for all three rows, cooled cup holders, bottle holders and power sockets in each row. Infotainment is offered through a 7-inch touchscreen equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink for smartphone connectivity. Boot space extends from 209 litres with all three rows up to 803 litres with the second and third row folded in.

Engine and Transmission:

Powering the Ertiga is a new 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine producing 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It also gets the option of a 1.3-litre DDIS 200 Smart Hybrid diesel engine producing 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The Ertiga comes in a front-wheel-drive configuration with the diesel and petrol variants getting a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol variant also gets an option of a four-speed automatic. The fuel tank capacity of the Ertiga is 45 litres. Maruti Suzuki claim fuel efficiency figures of 18.69 km/l for the auto petrol variant, 19.34 km/l for the manual petrol, and 25.47 km/l for the diesel. Standard safety features across the board include dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and reverse parking sensors.

The Ertiga is available at Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms across the country and comes in shades of pearl red and pearl white, and metallic grey, blue and silver. Here’s a price chart for all the Ertiga’s variants, all prices are ex-showroom:

We will be getting our hands on the Ertiga very soon, so watch this space. In the meantime, you can take a closer look at this new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga through our photo gallery: