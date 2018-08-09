New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Bookings to Open at Nexa

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be launched very soon, however, you can book the 2018 Ciaz from 10th August at all Nexa Dealerships across the country. Maruti Suzuki’s new Ciaz will feature updated styling with new LED projector headlamp with DRL, new LED combination rear lights, and new alloy wheels. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will also get updated interiors with added luxury and comfort. It will also have a new dashboard and a host of modern-day features. Interested customers can book their Ciaz for just Rs 11,000 at any of the 319 Nexa outlets in the country. Maruti Suzuki will also open e-bookings for the new Ciaz at www.nexaexperience.com for their internet friendly customers.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is said to receive a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, however, Maruti haven’t really revealed any specifications yet but what we can tell you is that the new Ciaz will hit the showrooms by the end of August or early September.