New Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2019 Bookings Open

Bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno have now opened, the company has announced.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback has had a fair bit of a fan-following since its launch, and has now been refreshed with a more premium feel and a few added features in a bid to lead its segment.

The ‘Baleno’ name, which was introduced to India as a sedan, was re-introduced as a premium hatchback with an entirely new design that bore favourable responses from customers. The new model has now been further enhanced with an aggressive design in a bid to relate to young Indian customer. There are new designs that can be found on the new grille, front bumper, fog lamps, projector headlamps, and wing-mirrors with integrated turn-indicators. The stance, though, remains fairly similar to the outgoing version. There is no picture shown of the rear of the new car, but, we can expect it to follow suit with a cosmetic evolution as seen with the front.

The interior, on the other hand, has also received its due attention, the company says, and should feel more premium with a number of added features such as dual airbags, speed alert warning system as standard. The top-end Alpha model will also get a reverse camera, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, automatic climate control, rear defogger, and a SmartPlay infotainment system that features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powering the machine are the same petrol and diesel units found in the current model – a 1.2-litre K12 petrol that makes 83 PS and 113 Nm of torque and the 1.3-litre DDiS turbo-diesel that makes 75 PS and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the petrol variant are a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic unit. Options for the diesel are just a five-speed manual unit. The models will receive ABS with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) as standard across all variants.

Pricing and colour option for the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno have not been announced as of now. Watch this space for further updates.

Story: Zal Cursetji