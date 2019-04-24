New Maruti Suzuki Alto – Price, Specs and Images



The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years and now gets updated with new safety features and a BS-VI compliant 800-cc petrol engine.

Design

There are no major changes in terms of the design of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto, apart from the refreshed clear-lens headlamps and the front grille. The grille is split and the lower half spills over to the front bumper and has new honeycomb detailing. Look closer and you’ll also notice body coloured outer rear view mirrors and a slightly more prominent bulge around the wheel arches. Overall, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto is a simple but likeable design and will appeal to a wide range of car buyers.

Interiors

Even the cabin of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto has been updated to keep things fresh. The popular small car now comes with a new black-and-grey dashboard along with matching dual tone upholstery. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced some useful features like a couple of coffee-mug holders, revised driver’s instrument cluster layout, and also a simple music system which now gets Bluetooth connectivity.



Safety and Features

The big news is that the Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a bunch of safety features which have become mandatory now. It’s reassuring to see an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD) on India’s favourite small car. You’ll be happy to note that the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto now sports rear parking sensors, a standard driver airbag, an optional front passenger airbag, a seat-belt reminder for both the front seats, and speed warning system which starts to beep once the car crosses 80 km/h. Maruti Suzuki state that the new Alto also complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulations. (Also read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG Now Cleaner And Greener)

BS-VI Compliant Engine and Mileage

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto doesn’t get an all-new engine but the company has updated the existing 796-cc, three-cylinder petrol unit with new software and an advanced exhaust system. The Alto 800 continues to produce the same output of 48 PS at 6,000 rpm and has a torque rating of 69 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The BS-VI compliant engine promises a substantial reduction of nearly 25% less oxides of nitrogen (NOx) in vehicular emissions. This puny car is big on fuel efficiency as it claims to return 22.05 km/l under test conditions.



New Maruti Suzuki Alto Price and Variants

You get to pick from three variants and six colour options including Uptown Red, Superior White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Mojito Green and Cerulian Blue. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto BS VI Std is priced at Rs 2.93 lakh; the LXi at Rs 3.50 lakh and the top-end Maruti Suzuki Alto VXi at Rs 3.71 lakh. Maruti Suzuki’s smallest offering competes with the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO.