New Mahindra XUV300 AMT Launched

The new Mahindra XUV300 AMT has been launched in India, in two trims, W8 and W8(O), priced at a premium of Rs 55,000 over the respective manual variants.

The new Mahindra XUV300 AMT with autoSHIFT technology will be available with the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack variant, the W8(O). The new autoSHIFT technology is based on the automated manual transmission made by Marelli. It is paired with just the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine for now. The diesel engine produces 117 PS and 300 Nm. That sort of output optimizes the automatic gear-shifts, in turn delivering quick acceleration.

Let’s take a look at the new intelligent features in the new Mahindra XUV300 AMT. The car will offer two driving modes: Auto mode for boosting fuel efficiency and Manual mode to gain optimum performance. ‘Vehicle creep’ is a feature where the car can move without throttle input in both first and reverse gear, making driving easy in congested city traffic. The ‘Creep disable on Door Opening’ feature prevents the vehicle from moving if the doors are open. Important alerts and information about the vehicle, such as the current gear, driving mode among others are available on the Driver Information System.

Safety features on the XUV300 AMT include Hill Start Assist to prevent roll-back when driving up a hill or moving up a slope. Gear shifts are automatically optimized with features to provide optimum power/torque output during overtaking or for quick acceleration. Drive and Reverse Lock Out is another safety feature prevents sudden shifts between reverse and drive modes, unless the speed drops to less than 5 km/h.

The Mahindra XUV300 AMT variants will be available for display, test drives and immediate deliveries across all Mahindra dealerships in India. The new colour options available for the AMT variant are Pearl White, Aquamarine and Red Rage.

Story: Azaman Chothia