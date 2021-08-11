New Mahindra Logo for SUVs

The new Mahindra logo will be seen on their SUV range, starting with the upcoming XUV700.

After months of testing, the XUV700 launch is days away and it has been revealed that it will be the first car to wear the new Mahindra logo for SUVs. The manufacturer will then introduce this badge on all its other SUVs in a phased manner. They have announced that this new identity will reach as many as 823 cities by 2022.

With this new logo, Mahindra aim to reach out to a wider range of customers while also improving the levels of sophistication of their SUVs. Further details about this new twin-peak logo may be seen in their reveal video. The message conveyed through the brand film is that this new logo is a reflection of the Mahindra SUVs’ capabilities that also highlights the adventurous side of their cars.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”

Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, “The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The two Ms within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage.”

Latest launches from Mahindra include the Bolero Neo, the XUV300 AMT and the rest of their BS6 line-up. Their upcoming launch of the new XUV700 is only a few days away with the new Scorpio set to follow.

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Seven-seater Review, Specs, Price