New Mahindra Bolero BS6 Launched in India

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 has been launched in three variants in India starting from Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The popular UV has often featured in top-10 lists in the past and continued interest has meant it was worthy of an upgrade. The new Mahindra Bolero BS6 gets an updated mHawk75 turbo-diesel engine with micro-hybrid (start/stop) technology. It makes 76 hp at 3,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 210 Nm peaking between 1,600 and 2,200 rpm. A five-speed manual transmits power to the rear wheels. This time round, there’s no 4×4 variant.

To go with its update, the Mahindra Bolero BS6 also receives an updated front end, including LED light strips, static bending headlamps, fog-lamps, and a revised grille design. Three exterior colours are available: Diamond White, Mist Silver and Lakeside Brown, with decals to go with it. The safety kit now includes standard ABS, a driver airbag, reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminder and a co-drive occupant detection system.

Inside, the Mahindra Bolero BS6 has a seven-seat layout, with individual facing benches in the rear behind the second-row bench. There is a wood-like finish and the driver information system has a digital cluster that displays the day, date and time, apart from distance travelled, distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, present gear display and a door-open indicator. The Bolero also receives an audio system with Bluetooth connectivity as well as USB and Aux options.

The variant structure has changed for the Mahindra Bolero BS6 and the SLE, SLX and ZLX make way for the B4 (Rs 7.77 lakh), the B6 (Rs 8.43 lakh) and the top-end B6(O) priced at Rs 8.78 lakh, all ex-showroom. The B4 loses out to the B6 on the fog lamps, decals, wood finish, power windows, central locking, map pockets, info cluster, music system, and keyless entry. The B6(O) adds the static bending headlamps, music system, info cluster and rear washer/wiper, among other things.