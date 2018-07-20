New Lexus ES 300h Launched in India

The latest-generation Lexus ES executive luxury saloon has been launched at Rs 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The new ES not only boasts sharp, modern styling, but is also more powerful.

The new Lexus ES was first shown at the Beijing Motor Show and wowed onlookers with its modern styling, that is, in fact, along the lines of the larger Lexus LS, save for the more pronounced sloping roof-line and more compact proportions. The LED headlamps and spindle grille look very 2020 and bring the ES forward into the next generation. Being based on the new Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform, the car was able to incorporate striking design language as well as improved driveability. Compared to the outgoing car, the new ES is 65 mm longer. 45 mm wider, and 5 mm lower. The wheelbase is 50 mm more, and wheel track is also wider by 10 mm at the front and 37 mm at the rear. The wheels are 18-inch alloys.

Behind the sharp-dressed suit is a re-engineered power-unit, combining a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and an electric motor and battery pack, to deliver a peak 160-kW, or 218 PS, with a sizeable torque output a well. An electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission sends drive to the front wheels, while the claimed efficiency is over 22 km/l.

Inside, the ES packs a 7.0-inch LCD information console together with a large analogue tachometer, digital speedometer and a multi-information display. The Electro Multi Vision 12.3-inch full-size display incorporates a navigation system. A 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system is present, too. The ES also includes vehicle stability control, hill-start assist and 10 airbags, apart from an anti-theft system with break-in and tilt sensors. The boot volume is 454 litres, and features an auto-open lid. It can be packed with a full-size spare if needed.

“The new Lexus ES 300h takes comfortable elegance to the next level and presents a vehicle that sets new benchmarks in its class. Every element in the ES 300h is a reminder that nothing is crafted like a Lexus. From the sleek new look to the impeccably finished interiors, the ES 300h is the perfect choice for guests who redefine the parameters of success and achievement, through their work,” said P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India.

Story: Jim Gorde