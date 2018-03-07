Open-top Symphony: New Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder At The Geneva Motor Show

Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Huracán Performante Spyder at the Geneva Motor Show. The new car promises to deliver a sublime performance and driving dynamics together with open-air exhilaration.

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante duo have their design inspired by the Super Trofeo race cars. As with the coupé, the Performante Spyder is also equipped with the new active aerodynamic system – ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva). The soft-top roof does not compromise the ALA system, which varies the aero load in various conditions. The roof can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km/h and takes only 17 seconds to open and close.

At the heart of the new drop-top Huracán is the 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 which delivers 640 PS and 600 Nm. The power flows to all four wheels through a seven-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox. The top speed remains unchanged over its fixed-top counterpart at 325 km/h. Due to the extensive use of forged composites, the Huracán Performante Spyder weighs in at 1,507 kg – 35 kg less than the Huracán Spyder. The new top model of the Huracán Spyder range will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.1 seconds and will complete 0-200 km/h in 9.3 seconds. The braking is equally impressive with 100-0 km/h dealt with in a claimed 31.5 metres.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “The Huracán Performante Spyder takes the zenith of Huracán developments, combined with the enhanced emotion of driving a convertible. The Huracán Performante already provides the most heightened feedback and emotion from road and track, and the Huracán Performante Spyder puts the driver even closer to asphalt and air, as well as the unique resonance of a naturally-aspirated Lamborghini engine.”

The new Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder is available to book now, with prices starting at €219,585 (Rs 1.77 crore, exclusive of taxes). Deliveries of the Huracán Performante Spyder will begin in summer this year.

Story: Sahej Patheja