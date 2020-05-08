New Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Revealed Virtually

The all-new Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has arrived following a digital global launch on the Italian brands online domain.

The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder follows Lamborghini’s tradition of getting more fun out of less with the addition of open-air bliss when nature allows for it. The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is the latest introduction, with a clean, sculpted form, sinewy elements to add muscle to the lean, supercar theme and, of course, the signature Lambo V10 engine sans any blowers or whining screws.

The essence of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is simple. Evolved designed, big engine, more power, low weight, rear-wheel drive only, no “-4” business here. The shark-nose front and sharper lines on the rear diffuser set it apart from its all-wheel drive counterpart. Inside, carbon-fibre sport seats, available in a distinct contrasting shape, make for a sporty feel like few others. The aircraft-like switchgear, 8.4-inch touchscreen display integrated in the centre console and the magnificent missile-launch like start-button sequence are quintessentially Huracán and have been appropriately retained. Each example can be highly customized to suit personal tastes, of course.

Behind the front seats, enclosed in its lightweight cage, sits the 5,204-cc naturally aspirated V10, with a combination of direct stratified and multi-point injection, that produced a wholesome 610 hp at a screaming 8,000 rpm and a hefty 560 Nm of torque peaking at 6,500 rpm. The engine meets present Euro 6 and Low Emission Vehicle class three (LEV 3) norms, with a rated fuel consumption of 7.2 km/l and 335 g/km of CO2.

Power is sent to the rear wheels only through the Lamborghini Doppia Frizione dual-clutch automatic with seven speeds. The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder packs huge brake rotors bitten by eight-piston calipers at the front and four-piston units at the rear, inside 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/35 and 305/35 Z-rated rubber front and rear respectively. Even so, it only weighs 1,509 kg. That’s a power-to-weight ratio of 404 hp/tonne. Enough for the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder to get from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and up to 324 km/h.

The new Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is available to order now so get in touch with Lamborghini if you fancy one. If you can’t afford one, fret not, lamborghini.com offers a virtual 3D or Augmented Reality experience as well.

