New Jeep Wrangler Details Out

The next-generation Jeep Wrangler has arrived, promising to be the most technologically-advanced one yet, primarily sporting a new design, a choice of 4×4 systems, and new engines as well.

The Wrangler has become somewhat of an off-road icon, not taking anything away from Jeep, who themselves are synonymous with the SUV for a lot of people. The new Wrangler retains the essential elements, helpingit be identified immediately as a Wrangler: the seven-slot grille, the round headlamps which are now LED units, and the purposeful wheels and tyres that make rugged the most prominent of characteristics.

There are two advanced four-wheel drive systems on offer: Command-Trac and Rock Trac. Both systems feature the new Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case for a continuous drive monitoring and management of the torque sent to front and rear wheels. Also on offer are Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and also an electronic front sway-bar disconnect, all of which add tremendously to its abilities.

Powering the Wrangler are a choice of new engines: a 2.2-litre four-cylinder MultiJet II turbo-diesel replaces the older 2.8-litre unit, and should be the one that arrives here as well. It makes 200 PS at 3,500 rpm, with a healthy 450 Nm of peak torque coming in at 2,000 rpm. The diesel engine has an aluminium alloy block and uses two belt-driven overhead camshafts and is equipped with a 2,000-bar common-rail direct injection system with solenoid injectors capable of managing injection rate shaping, and a variable-geometry turbocharger for optimum performance. Emission management is taken care of by a new multi-way exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system with an SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system for NOx treatment employed as well. Intelligent start/stop is also part of the package.

Two petrol engines are also on offer, a 2.0-litre turbo-four and the familiar 3.6-litre Pentastar V6, the latter of which should be offered here, as it is now.

A new eight-speed automatic transmission now comes in with all engine options, replacing the old five-speed unit.

The interior also features significant updates, including the fourth-generation Uconnect with easy-to-use functions on either a 5.0, 7.0 or 8.4-inch high-res touchscreen, allowing access to control for various car functions, including climate, audio and navigation. IT also incorporates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A slew of active and passive safety aids also arrive, including a blind-spot monitor, rear cross path detection, and electronic stability control with roll mitigation, apart from park assist and a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines.

The new Wrangler will be offered in both two- and four-door (Unlimited) versions, with as many as 180 original accessories specifically developed by Mopar also available.

Story: Jim Gorde