New Jaguar XE and XF Bring Updates and Changes

The new Jaguar XE and XF models have arrived, sharing a platform as well as drivelines, with new variants to boot.

The new Jaguar XE sport-luxury sedan and the XF executive saloon and its Sportbrake estate avatar were revealed for the 2021 model year. The trio get sharper styling with J-blade signature LED headlights and share a choice of Ingenium four-cylinder engines, one diesel and two petrol, between them and are all offered as standard with the eight-speed automatic transmission. The range for each model has been trimmed extensively to make for easier choice.

The trim levels have also been revised with the Land Rover-like S, SE and HSE models with R-Dynamic pack options becoming the new normal. The new Jaguar XE is available in 13 variants, down from 24, while the XF is available in a total of 28 variants, including the Sportbrake variants, down from 64 earlier, as part of the new streamlining process. with the D200 diesel with rear-wheel drive. The P250 petrol is with rear-wheel drive, and the P300 petrol is only offered with all-wheel drive.

The only diesel engine on offer is the D200 Ingenium four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system handling start/stop, energy recuperation as well as coasting duties. A new common-rail system with piezo-injectors operates at 2,500 bar and offers finer control of fuel delivery directly into the cylinders. This reduces emissions and improves efficiency. Together with the latest variable geometry turbochargers, it makes for efficient performance across a wide rev-band. The D200-spec engine delivers 204 hp and 430 Nm. In the XE, it is available with only rear-wheel drive, whereas the XF gets a choice of all-wheel drive as well.

The P250 Ingenium four-cylinder petrol is the entry petrol engine now, with 250 hp and 365 Nm. In the new Jaguar XE, XF and XF Sportbrake, it is only available with rear-wheel drive.

The P300 is the higher state of tune and packs 300 hp and 400 Nm. It is offered exclusively as an all-wheel driveline in all three car models.

The new Jaguar XE, XF and XF Sportbrake are all underpinned by the next-generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture, EVA 2.0, which supports further new technologies to ensure a future ready for enhanced electrification and is always connected and up-to-date.

A collection of new technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which ensures the cars are always running the latest software. Pivi Pro connectivity is provided by embedded dual-sim capability, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA updates. For enhanced convenience, the second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key-fob. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of seven days between charges. An optional integrated 15W wireless device charger now features signal booster technology with an external antenna to improve the smartphone’s signal when being used inside the car.

A new Guardian Mode makes for a remotely programmable timer for added security and peace of mind, when using the Secure app. When the vehicle is inactive, as set by the user, for example during the night, alerts will be sent to their smartphone giving an immediate warning of any unauthorized movements.

The XF gets Active Road Noise Cancellation technology that monitors vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. This makes for a quieter cabin and superior refinement with reduced fatigue. Cabin Air Ionisation improves air quality through Nanoe technology, removing most allergens and unpleasant odours and also features PM2.5 filtration for ultra-fine particles for improved occupant comfort and well-being. This is activated simply by pressing the ‘Purify’ button.

Expect the new Jaguar XE sport-luxury sedan and the larger XF executive luxury saloon in India soon.