New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched

Isuzu Motors India have expanded their recently launched D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pick-up range with the introduction of an all-new Z-Prestige variant at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is not just another variant, but one that packs an all-new engine and transmission.

The Z-Prestige variant brings in the smaller but more powerful and efficient 1.9-litre DDi turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine. It makes 150 hp and 350 Nm; that is 14 hp and 30 Nm more than the 2.5-litre TDI D-Max V-Cross. Furthermore, unlike the five-speed manual in the market, this motor is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Does make the D-Max seem appealing, doesn’t it? I mean, if you were not a fan earlier….

On the menu for off-roading are features such as shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, high ground clearance and a wider track. The frame has been designed based on iGRIP (Isuzu Gravity Response Intelligent Platform) making it among the safest cars on offer. Isuzu have opted for a dual-tone interior for this one, in a brown-grey combination. On the safety side, the Z-Prestige comes equipped with six-airbags, HSA (Hill Start Assist), HDC (Hill Descent Control) and BOS (Brake-Override System). You can choose from four shades – Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Pearl White and Cosmic Black.

Like what you have seen so far? Then you may want to hurry up and book one because this limited edition model may be a part of a small batch of cars allocated for sale in the country ahead of the BS VI legislation set for implementation in April 2020.

Story: Joshua Varghese