New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched in India

The facelift Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been launched in India. Two variants, the Standard grade and the Z High grade, are on offer, priced at Rs 15.51 lakh and Rs 17.03 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is a unique proposition, being a lifestyle pick-up truck that offers immense versatility and a slew of features. It has been a game-changer, according to the company, having seen consistent takers owing to its go-anywhere attitude and practical nature. The facelift gets a new face, inspired by ‘Cyborg Orca’, a robot killer whale from the fantasy world, with BiLED headlamps and a new grille design from the international model. However, the engine powering it continues to be the 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel with 136 PS and 320 Nm. The D-Max V-Cross gets a five-speed manual transmission and selectable drive: from rear-wheel only, to high- and low-range 4×4. Incidentally, this is the BS IV-spec engine and not the new 1.9-litre DDI turbo-diesel engine we expected.

Among the key features outside are the blacked-out B-pillars, shark-fin antenna, and diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/60 R18 rubber. Two new colour choices include Silky Pearl White and Sapphire Blue. Inside the sporty all-black cabin, the list includes contoured seats available with perforated leather, 3D design meter and gear-shift indicator, steering mounted audio controls, a 7.0-inch touchscreen audio system with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity, three USB ports, climate control, and the inclusion of PESS (Passive Entry and Start/Stop System) that brings keyless operation and push-button start. On the safety front, there is standard ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, dual front airbags and ISOFIX child-seat anchors, among others.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be locally produced at the company’s facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

