 

Home / Home / New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

by

 

Hyundai-Next-Gen-Verna-India-Launch web
The new Hyundai Verna is finally here and dives straight into a market filled with competition. We decided to see how the new Verna competes against its main rivals in a specification comparison.

The new Verna has been launched six years after the previous-generation car, which promises to be better at every aspect of everyday travel than its predecessor. Since the last Verna, competition has gotten tougher with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which is now available at NEXA dealerships, the ever popular Honda City and bringing in German build quality and reliability is the Volkswagen Vento. The new Verna does not have the market to itself, but does offer enough to make the competition sweat. To know more about the new Hyundai Verna check out our detailed Launch Story. Lets see how the new Verna lines-up alongside its rivals.

For this comparison we have chosen the base and top-end variants for both petrol and diesel options.

Petrol Base variant:

Car

Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom)

Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders

Maximum Power (PS)

Maximum Torque (Nm)

Transmission

Hyunda Verna E VTVT

7.99

1.6/4

123

151

Six-speed manual

Honda City S i-VTEC

8.65

1.5/4

119

145

Five-speed manual

Volkswagen Vento 1.6 MPI Trendline

8.05

1.6/4

105

175

Five-speed manual

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma

7.83

1.4/4

92.5

130

Five-speed manual

Honda City web
Petrol Top-end variant:

Car

Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom)

Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders

Maximum Power (PS)

Maximum Torque (Nm)

Transmission

Hyundai Verna SX(O) VTVT

12.23

1.6/4

123

151

Six-speed automatic

Honda City ZX i-VTEC

13.64

1.5/4

119

145

CVT automatic

Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline DSG

11.38

1.2/4

105

175

Seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha Auto

10.56

1.4/4

92.5

130

Four-speed automatic

Vento Highline web
Diesel Base variant:

Car

Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom)

Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders

Maximum Power (PS)

Maximum Torque (Nm)

Transmission

Hyundai Verna E CRDi

9.19

1.6/4

128

260

Six-speed manual

Honda City SV i-DTEC

10.91

1.5/4

100

200

Six-speed manual

Volkswagen Vento TDI Trendline

9.52

1.5/4

110

250

Five-speed manual

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma Smart Hybrid D

9.60

1.3/4

90

200

Five-speed manual

Ciaz web

Diesel Top-end variant:

Car

Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom)

Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders

Maximum Power (PS)

Maximum Torque (Nm)

Transmission

Hyundai Verna SX+ CRDi

12.61

1.6/4

128

260

Six-speed automatic

Honda City ZX i-DTEC

13.7

1.5/4

100

200

Six-speed manual

Volkswagen Vento TDI Highline DSG

12.75

1.5/4

110

250

Seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha Smart Hybrid D

11.75

1.3/4

90

200

Five-speed manual

Story: Sahej Patheja

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the author: Team Car India

 

 

Recent posts in Home

 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


seven − = 6

     

Current day month ye@r *