New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Spec Comparison



The new Hyundai Verna is finally here and dives straight into a market filled with competition. We decided to see how the new Verna competes against its main rivals in a specification comparison.

The new Verna has been launched six years after the previous-generation car, which promises to be better at every aspect of everyday travel than its predecessor. Since the last Verna, competition has gotten tougher with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which is now available at NEXA dealerships, the ever popular Honda City and bringing in German build quality and reliability is the Volkswagen Vento. The new Verna does not have the market to itself, but does offer enough to make the competition sweat. To know more about the new Hyundai Verna check out our detailed Launch Story. Lets see how the new Verna lines-up alongside its rivals.

For this comparison we have chosen the base and top-end variants for both petrol and diesel options.

Petrol Base variant:

Car Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom) Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders Maximum Power (PS) Maximum Torque (Nm) Transmission Hyunda Verna E VTVT 7.99 1.6/4 123 151 Six-speed manual Honda City S i-VTEC 8.65 1.5/4 119 145 Five-speed manual Volkswagen Vento 1.6 MPI Trendline 8.05 1.6/4 105 175 Five-speed manual Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 7.83 1.4/4 92.5 130 Five-speed manual



Petrol Top-end variant:

Car Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom) Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders Maximum Power (PS) Maximum Torque (Nm) Transmission Hyundai Verna SX(O) VTVT 12.23 1.6/4 123 151 Six-speed automatic Honda City ZX i-VTEC 13.64 1.5/4 119 145 CVT automatic Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline DSG 11.38 1.2/4 105 175 Seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha Auto 10.56 1.4/4 92.5 130 Four-speed automatic



Diesel Base variant:

Car Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom) Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders Maximum Power (PS) Maximum Torque (Nm) Transmission Hyundai Verna E CRDi 9.19 1.6/4 128 260 Six-speed manual Honda City SV i-DTEC 10.91 1.5/4 100 200 Six-speed manual Volkswagen Vento TDI Trendline 9.52 1.5/4 110 250 Five-speed manual Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma Smart Hybrid D 9.60 1.3/4 90 200 Five-speed manual

Diesel Top-end variant:

Car Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom) Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders Maximum Power (PS) Maximum Torque (Nm) Transmission Hyundai Verna SX+ CRDi 12.61 1.6/4 128 260 Six-speed automatic Honda City ZX i-DTEC 13.7 1.5/4 100 200 Six-speed manual Volkswagen Vento TDI Highline DSG 12.75 1.5/4 110 250 Seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha Smart Hybrid D 11.75 1.3/4 90 200 Five-speed manual

