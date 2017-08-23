New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

The new Hyundai Verna is finally here and dives straight into a market filled with competition. We decided to see how the new Verna competes against its main rivals in a specification comparison.
The new Verna has been launched six years after the previous-generation car, which promises to be better at every aspect of everyday travel than its predecessor. Since the last Verna, competition has gotten tougher with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which is now available at NEXA dealerships, the ever popular Honda City and bringing in German build quality and reliability is the Volkswagen Vento. The new Verna does not have the market to itself, but does offer enough to make the competition sweat. To know more about the new Hyundai Verna check out our detailed Launch Story. Lets see how the new Verna lines-up alongside its rivals.
For this comparison we have chosen the base and top-end variants for both petrol and diesel options.
Petrol Base variant:
|
Car
|
Price (Rs Lakh) (ex-showroom)
|
Enigne Capacity (in litres)/ Number of Cylinders
|
Maximum Power (PS)
|
Maximum Torque (Nm)
|
Transmission
|
Hyunda Verna E VTVT
|
7.99
|
1.6/4
|
123
|
151
|
Six-speed manual
|
Honda City S i-VTEC
|
8.65
|
1.5/4
|
119
|
145
|
Five-speed manual
|
Volkswagen Vento 1.6 MPI Trendline
|
8.05
|
1.6/4
|
105
|
175
|
Five-speed manual
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma
|
7.83
|
1.4/4
|
92.5
|
130
|
Five-speed manual
|
|
Hyundai Verna SX(O) VTVT
|
12.23
|
1.6/4
|
123
|
151
|
Six-speed automatic
|
Honda City ZX i-VTEC
|
13.64
|
1.5/4
|
119
|
145
|
CVT automatic
|
Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline DSG
|
11.38
|
1.2/4
|
105
|
175
|
Seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha Auto
|
10.56
|
1.4/4
|
92.5
|
130
|
Four-speed automatic
|
|
Hyundai Verna E CRDi
|
9.19
|
1.6/4
|
128
|
260
|
Six-speed manual
|
Honda City SV i-DTEC
|
10.91
|
1.5/4
|
100
|
200
|
Six-speed manual
|
Volkswagen Vento TDI Trendline
|
9.52
|
1.5/4
|
110
|
250
|
Five-speed manual
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma Smart Hybrid D
|
9.60
|
1.3/4
|
90
|
200
|
Five-speed manual
Diesel Top-end variant:
|
|
Hyundai Verna SX+ CRDi
|
12.61
|
1.6/4
|
128
|
260
|
Six-speed automatic
|
Honda City ZX i-DTEC
|
13.7
|
1.5/4
|
100
|
200
|
Six-speed manual
|
Volkswagen Vento TDI Highline DSG
|
12.75
|
1.5/4
|
110
|
250
|
Seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha Smart Hybrid D
|
11.75
|
1.3/4
|
90
|
200
|
Five-speed manual
Story: Sahej Patheja
