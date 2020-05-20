New Hyundai Verna BS6 Launched in India

Hyundai India have formally launched the all-new Verna BS6 into their portfolio, available from Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the new i20 set to be introduced soon, the new Hyundai Verna BS6 bears a low-slung stance with some aggressive design language that lends it a thoroughly modern appearance. And it is, too. The Verna BS6 boasts 45 connected features, as well as several first-in-segment equipment including a digital cluster, Audio Video Nav with HD display, ventilated front seats, sunroof, smart boot, wireless charging, a rear USB port and an Arkamys premium sound system. Blue Link is also on offer. The new Verna is offered with 15- or 16-inch wheels depending on trim level, while the braking setup has front discs and rear drums with standard ABS.

The new Verna BS6 packs a bold front grille and gets new engines, as with the new Creta BS6. There are a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. The Gamme2 1.5-litre petrol is the entry powertrain and is being offered with a six-speed manual or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). This engine delivers 115 hp at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Three manual and two automatic variants are on offer. The 1.5 MPI is priced between Rs 9.31 lakh and Rs 13.85 lakh, both ex-showroom. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDI three-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine is also on offer. It is armed with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in its only top-level single SX(O) trim at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It makes all of 120 hp at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm peaking between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. It also gets paddle-shifters on the steering wheel.

The new U2 CRDi 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT) is the same as that in the Creta and makes a credible 115 hp at 4,000 rpm with 250 Nm of peak torque available between a wide band of 1,500 and 2,750 rpm. While this is slightly down on output compared to the 128-hp/260-Nm 1.6 CRDi, it is much cleaner and will deliver better fuel efficiency as well. The Verna BS6 CRDi diesel model can be had with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission. As with the 1.5 petrol, there are three manual and two automatic variants on offer. The Verna BS6 1.5 CRDi is priced between Rs 10.66 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

The variant-wise pricing for the new Hyundai Verna BS6 is as follows:

1.5 MPI Petrol

S: Rs 9.31 lakh

SX: Rs 10.70 lakh

SX IVT Auto: Rs 11.95 lakh

SX(O): Rs 12.60 lakh

SX(O) IVT Auto: Rs 13.85 lakh

1.0 Turbo GDI Petrol

SX(O) DCT Auto: Rs 13.99 lakh

1.5 CRDI Diesel

S+: Rs 10.66 lakh

SX: Rs 12.05 lakh

SX Auto: Rs 13.20 lakh

SX(O): Rs 13.95 lakh

SX(O) Auto: Rs 15.10 lakh