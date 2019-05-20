New Hyundai Venue Compact SUV To Launch Tomorrow

The made-for-India new Hyundai Venue compact SUV gets two petrol and one diesel engine options and is the first Hyundai model in India to get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.



The Korean car-maker has unveiled India’s first ‘Connected SUV’, the Hyundai Venue which, at the same time, made its global debut at the ongoing 2019 New York International Auto Show. In a stylish event, the latest compact SUV was unveiled just off the Indian shores midst the Arabian Sea on a cruise liner.













Dimensions and Design

The Venue is a sub-four-meter SUV which follows Hyundai’s latest design-language which can also be seen on the popular Creta. In terms of dimension, the Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm long, with a width of 1,770 mm and 1,590 mm high. Its 2,500 mm wheelbase will ensure that it has a fairly spacious cabin room for a car of this size. The Hyundai Venue uses 69 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS). This gives it greater body stiffness with improved structural rigidity, making it a safer car on the road.

The front gets a hexagonal, mesh pattern grille which gives the SUV a signature Hyundai face. Interestingly, the sleek DRL and indicators are located above the rectangular headlamps, which is a unique layout also employed in new models like the Tata Harrier. The side profile of the new Hyundai showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line which continues to join the tail lamps. Even in the profile, there are strong design influence from its elder sibling the Creta. The rear styling seems more European, with bold creases and a minimalistic approach. Overall, it’s an elegant design which should appeal to car buyers in India and abroad.

Cabin

The interior design and finish of the new Hyundai Venue SUV look top-class, as one would expect of a Hyundai. The all-black cabin comes with a simple but elegant dashboard design with a touchscreen display mounted right in the centre. While brush-metal highlights around the a-c vents, centre console and door handle give it a premium touch. The seat upholstery uses various fabrics all neatly finished in black. To make the cabin feel airy, the roof gets a beige finish and top variants also offer a sun-roof. From the looks of things, the space in the cabin seems to be adequate for the segment with decent room even on the rear seat. (Also read: Hyundai Creta SX Diesel Manual User Review)

Engine and Transmission

As mentioned, the new Hyundai Venue SUV comes with three engine options, two petrol and one diesel, listed below:



1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI Petrol Engine: Making its debut in India is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, T-GDI (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) petrol engine which, in this state of tune, makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. This compact engine is offered with the option of manual transmission or the in-house developed seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new Hyundai Venue SUV will be the first Hyundai car in India to get this advanced gearbox option.

1.2-litre Kappa Petrol: The other petrol engine available on the new Hyundai Venue is the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre petrol engine which is a common sight on existing Hyundai Motor India cars like the i20, Grand i10 and Xcent. This motor continues to make 83 PS and 115 Nm of torque and will only be available with a five-speed manual gearbox.

1.4-litre U2 CRDi Diesel: This is the same common-rail turbo-diesel engine which powers the Hyundai i20 range in India, and even on the new Hyundai Venue produces 90 PS and 220 Nm of maximum torque and, as in the Elite i20, comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

Features

Being a Hyundai, the new Venue doesn’t disappoint in terms of its features list. The Korean car manufacturer has been promoting it as India’s first Smart Connected SUV. The new Hyundai Venue is the first car in their Indian line-up to offer the company’s most advanced Connectivity solution – Hyundai Blue Link. This new-age system has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company. In our country, this system gets 33 features out of which 10 are India specific features for related to safety, convenience along with some vehicle management relationship services. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can renew the subscription.

Apart from this, the new Hyundai Venue also gets an electric sunroof (which we mentioned earlier), wireless phone charging, an air purifier, cruise control and a touchscreen display to name a few.

Launch Date and Price

The new Hyundai Venue will be launched on 21 May and the company will announce the price of the SUV then. The car will be available in four trims with multiple powertrain options. There are seven colours on offer, the latest being Denim Blue, Lava Orange and Deep Forest in addition to a few dual-tone options as well. Hyundai have opened bookings for the Venue. You can book it online or at a dealership for Rs 21,000.

We expect it to be priced around Rs 8 lakh keeping it the region of competition like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300. As is the norm nowadays, the Venue will come with three years/unlimited km warranty and three years roadside assistance. It will also offer a doorstep service facility.